Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Kelly Services Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYA) is -31.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.13 and a high of $28.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The KELYA stock was last observed hovering at around $15.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.25% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 23.35% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.33, the stock is 2.69% and 3.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock -13.91% off its SMA200. KELYA registered -40.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.65.

The stock witnessed a 3.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.88%, and is 8.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 5.45% over the month.

Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) has around 7700 employees, a market worth around $603.41M and $5.23B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.05. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.33% and -46.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kelly Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $1.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 401.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.50% in year-over-year returns.

Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) Top Institutional Holders

235 institutions hold shares in Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA), with 2.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.09% while institutional investors hold 90.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.20M, and float is at 33.56M with Short Float at 2.54%. Institutions hold 84.04% of the Float.

Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Acosta Janis N, the company’s VP, Interim General Counsel. SEC filings show that Acosta Janis N bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $14.04 per share for a total of $35096.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4128.0 shares.

Kelly Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Corona George S (Director) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $12.67 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the KELYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Polehna James (Corporate Secretary) acquired 20 shares at an average price of $18.01 for $360.0. The insider now directly holds 20 shares of Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA).

Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) that is trading -19.35% down over the past 12 months. Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) is -35.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.08% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.13.