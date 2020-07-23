LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 26.9% Upside

LG Display Co. Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) is -20.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.63 and a high of $7.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The LPL stock was last observed hovering at around $5.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $5.41 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.9% off the consensus price target high of $7.51 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -63.39% lower than the price target low of $3.36 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.49, the stock is 6.91% and 14.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.54% at the moment leaves the stock -1.28% off its SMA200. LPL registered -25.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.24.

The stock witnessed a 12.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.74%, and is 4.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) has around 60429 employees, a market worth around $3.97B and $18.52B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.03. Profit margin for the company is -13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.03% and -26.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.90%).

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LG Display Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.4 with sales reaching $3.88B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.50% year-over-year.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL) Top Institutional Holders

81 institutions hold shares in LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL), with institutional investors hold 2.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 715.63M, and float is at 444.10M with Short Float at 0.30%. Institutions hold 2.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 7.0 million shares valued at $31.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.98% of the LPL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Parametric Portfolio Associates with 3.75 million shares valued at $16.63 million to account for 0.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 2.99 million shares representing 0.42% and valued at over $13.29 million, while Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 0.81 million with a market value of $3.58 million.

LG Display Co. Ltd. (LPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include eMagin Corporation (EMAN) that is trading 102.38% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.04% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.05.