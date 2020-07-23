MTBC Inc. (MTBC) picks momentum as shares rise 14.54%

MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ: MTBC) is 169.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.25 and a high of $11.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The MTBC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73% off its average median price target of $14.33 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.12% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -4.82% lower than the price target low of $9.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.22, the stock is 4.70% and 26.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -6.67% at the moment leaves the stock 79.84% off its SMA200. MTBC registered 134.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 132.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.47.

The stock witnessed a 34.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.92%, and is 14.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.16% over the week and 8.49% over the month.

MTBC Inc. (MTBC) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $128.99M and $71.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 214.46% and -13.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

MTBC Inc. (MTBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MTBC Inc. (MTBC) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MTBC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.61 with sales reaching $18.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 64.00% year-over-year.

MTBC Inc. (MTBC) Top Institutional Holders

31 institutions hold shares in MTBC Inc. (MTBC), with 5.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.81% while institutional investors hold 24.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.31M, and float is at 6.79M with Short Float at 2.61%. Institutions hold 13.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is P.A.W. Capital Partners with over 0.59 million shares valued at $3.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.80% of the MTBC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.28 million shares valued at $1.56 million to account for 2.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cadence Capital Management Llc which holds 0.25 million shares representing 2.00% and valued at over $1.37 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 1.25% of the shares totaling 0.16 million with a market value of $0.86 million.

MTBC Inc. (MTBC) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at MTBC Inc. (MTBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KORN BILL, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that KORN BILL sold 6,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 19 at a price of $8.46 per share for a total of $57105.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

MTBC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 18 that DALY JOHN N (Director) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 18 and was made at $7.76 per share for $62080.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 87683.0 shares of the MTBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Chaudhry A Hadi (President) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $7.53 for $37650.0. The insider now directly holds 50,416 shares of MTBC Inc. (MTBC).