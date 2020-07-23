New Big Money Means Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Patrick Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) is 24.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.70 and a high of $66.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The PATK stock was last observed hovering at around $65.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.76% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.35% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -22.25% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.24, the stock is 12.56% and 19.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.69% at the moment leaves the stock 39.18% off its SMA200. PATK registered 54.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.91.

The stock witnessed a 9.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 125.48%, and is 6.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) has around 7500 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $2.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.96 and Fwd P/E is 17.29. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 302.63% and 0.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Patrick Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $407.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.40% year-over-year.

Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) Top Institutional Holders

273 institutions hold shares in Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK), with 1.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.01% while institutional investors hold 102.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.02M, and float is at 21.75M with Short Float at 5.44%. Institutions hold 96.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.25 million shares valued at $91.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.82% of the PATK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 1.62 million shares valued at $45.51 million to account for 6.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.46 million shares representing 6.19% and valued at over $41.0 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.05% of the shares totaling 1.19 million with a market value of $33.45 million.

Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NEMETH ANDY L, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that NEMETH ANDY L sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 16 at a price of $66.00 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Patrick Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that Cleveland Todd M (Executive Board Chairman) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $64.66 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the PATK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 15, Cleveland Todd M (Executive Board Chairman) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $64.66 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 287,730 shares of Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK).

Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) that is trading 31.87% up over the past 12 months. Thor Industries Inc. (THO) is 105.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.95% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.75.