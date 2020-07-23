Noodles & Company (NDLS) – The 14.4% Upside Potential Remains

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) is 12.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.14 and a high of $9.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The NDLS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.67% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -28.4% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.42, the stock is 8.69% and 13.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.72% at the moment leaves the stock 9.94% off its SMA200. NDLS registered -18.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.99.

The stock witnessed a 8.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.60%, and is 11.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.35% over the week and 5.28% over the month.

Noodles & Company (NDLS) has around 8900 employees, a market worth around $279.31M and $452.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.60. Profit margin for the company is -0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 104.46% and -29.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Noodles & Company (NDLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Noodles & Company (NDLS) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Noodles & Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $77.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 118.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -35.30% in year-over-year returns.

Noodles & Company (NDLS) Top Institutional Holders

129 institutions hold shares in Noodles & Company (NDLS), with 4.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.14% while institutional investors hold 102.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.14M, and float is at 34.95M with Short Float at 10.87%. Institutions hold 92.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.4 million shares valued at $20.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.96% of the NDLS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Woodson Capital Management, LP with 3.5 million shares valued at $16.48 million to account for 7.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tenzing Global Management, Llc which holds 2.2 million shares representing 4.98% and valued at over $10.36 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.70% of the shares totaling 2.07 million with a market value of $9.76 million.

Noodles & Company (NDLS) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Noodles & Company (NDLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Heidman Melissa, the company’s EVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Heidman Melissa sold 5,487 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $43896.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35288.0 shares.

Noodles & Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Lockhart Kathryn Rae (Vice President & Controller) sold a total of 3,536 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $8.00 per share for $28288.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25895.0 shares of the NDLS stock.

Noodles & Company (NDLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brinker International Inc. (EAT) that is trading -39.98% down over the past 12 months. BJ’s Restaurants Inc. (BJRI) is -53.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -39.74% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.66.