PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) on Track to Reach $36.00 in a Year

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) is -2.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.64 and a high of $35.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The PAR stock was last observed hovering at around $30.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.92% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.42% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -14.93% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.03, the stock is 4.46% and 13.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 3.06% at the moment leaves the stock 21.69% off its SMA200. PAR registered 21.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.48.

The stock witnessed a 0.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 113.55%, and is 6.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $545.59M and $197.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 222.06% and -11.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.00%).

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PAR Technology Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $44.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.50% year-over-year.

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) Top Institutional Holders

112 institutions hold shares in PAR Technology Corporation (PAR), with 2.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.76% while institutional investors hold 76.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.94M, and float is at 15.96M with Short Float at 23.50%. Institutions hold 65.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nine Ten Capital Management LLC with over 1.3 million shares valued at $16.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.13% of the PAR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 0.94 million shares valued at $12.06 million to account for 5.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Voss Capital, LLC which holds 0.88 million shares representing 4.85% and valued at over $11.37 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.81% of the shares totaling 0.88 million with a market value of $11.29 million.

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MENAR BRYAN A, the company’s VP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that MENAR BRYAN A sold 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 13 at a price of $29.75 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6219.0 shares.

PAR Technology Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that CICCHINELLI MATTHEW R (President of Subsidiary) bought a total of 2,759 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $21.75 per share for $60008.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21059.0 shares of the PAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 24, SAMMON JOHN W JR (Director) disposed off 300 shares at an average price of $24.06 for $7218.0. The insider now directly holds 2,168,385 shares of PAR Technology Corporation (PAR).

PAR Technology Corporation (PAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NCR Corporation (NCR) that is trading -41.00% down over the past 12 months. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) is -34.27% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.8% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.98.