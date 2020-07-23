Perficient Inc. (PRFT) down -20.88% since start of the year

Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) is -20.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.88 and a high of $53.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRFT stock was last observed hovering at around $36.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $43.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.08% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 5.23% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.96, the stock is 6.00% and 6.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -5.03% off its SMA200. PRFT registered 2.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.89.

The stock witnessed a 2.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.46%, and is 8.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

Perficient Inc. (PRFT) has around 3454 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $577.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.20 and Fwd P/E is 15.11. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.76% and -31.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Perficient Inc. (PRFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Perficient Inc. (PRFT) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Perficient Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $143.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year.

Perficient Inc. (PRFT) Top Institutional Holders

345 institutions hold shares in Perficient Inc. (PRFT), with 1.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.08% while institutional investors hold 104.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.08M, and float is at 32.26M with Short Float at 4.29%. Institutions hold 100.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.01 million shares valued at $135.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.14% of the PRFT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.21 million shares valued at $59.94 million to account for 6.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.99 million shares representing 6.00% and valued at over $53.8 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.16% of the shares totaling 1.05 million with a market value of $28.32 million.

Perficient Inc. (PRFT) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Perficient Inc. (PRFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DAVIS JEFFREY S, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that DAVIS JEFFREY S sold 40,667 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $42.84 per share for a total of $1.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

Perficient Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Hogan Thomas J. (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 4,943 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $42.84 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78675.0 shares of the PRFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, MARTIN PAUL E (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 14,547 shares at an average price of $42.84 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 152,598 shares of Perficient Inc. (PRFT).

Perficient Inc. (PRFT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 20.99% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.72% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.82.