Positives for NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) as stock loss in recent trading

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) is -43.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.98 and a high of $30.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The NS stock was last observed hovering at around $14.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.55% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -2.07% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.29, the stock is 2.50% and -5.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.99% at the moment leaves the stock -29.85% off its SMA200. NS registered -49.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.96.

The stock witnessed a -8.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.64%, and is 14.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.08% over the week and 5.71% over the month.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) has around 1441 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $1.54B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.83. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 186.95% and -52.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NuStar Energy L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $362.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.00% year-over-year.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Top Institutional Holders

199 institutions hold shares in NuStar Energy L.P. (NS), with 11.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.19% while institutional investors hold 73.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 108.90M, and float is at 98.07M with Short Float at 3.20%. Institutions hold 65.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alps Advisors Inc. with over 12.72 million shares valued at $109.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.65% of the NS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 10.38 million shares valued at $89.13 million to account for 9.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC which holds 6.18 million shares representing 5.66% and valued at over $53.09 million, while Harvest Fund Advisors, LLC holds 4.83% of the shares totaling 5.28 million with a market value of $45.31 million.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bates Jesse D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bates Jesse D bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $7.44 per share for a total of $14880.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 41752.0 shares.

NuStar Energy L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Munch Robert J (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $7.77 per share for $31072.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23213.0 shares of the NS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, ROSIER WILLIAM GRADY (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $7.29 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 64,715 shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NS).

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) that is trading -41.74% down over the past 12 months. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) is 7.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -26.52% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.09.