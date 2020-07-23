Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE: PDS) is -53.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $1.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The PDS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $0.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.61% off the consensus price target high of $1.29 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -116.67% lower than the price target low of $0.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.65, the stock is -4.65% and -3.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.70% at the moment leaves the stock -28.08% off its SMA200. PDS registered -62.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7257 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7839.

The stock witnessed a -17.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 121.53%, and is 5.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.24% over the week and 8.37% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 138.49% and -64.94% from its 52-week high.

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Precision Drilling Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $308.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.30% in year-over-year returns.

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) Top Institutional Holders

150 institutions hold shares in Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS), with 2.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.75% while institutional investors hold 38.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 274.22M, and float is at 271.31M with Short Float at 1.81%. Institutions hold 38.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FIL LTD with over 31.82 million shares valued at $9.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.53% of the PDS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. with 10.34 million shares valued at $3.24 million to account for 3.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc which holds 5.67 million shares representing 2.06% and valued at over $1.78 million, while Royal Bank of Canada holds 1.64% of the shares totaling 4.52 million with a market value of $1.42 million.

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is trading -67.00% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -52.64% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.94.