Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) is -9.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.26 and a high of $44.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The STC stock was last observed hovering at around $36.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -6.46% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -28.48% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.26, the stock is 13.19% and 16.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 4.23% off its SMA200. STC registered -3.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.27.

The stock witnessed a 17.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.11%, and is 9.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) has around 5300 employees, a market worth around $856.61M and $1.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.65 and Fwd P/E is 14.67. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.91% and -15.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stewart Information Services Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $424.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.10% in year-over-year returns.

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) Top Institutional Holders

234 institutions hold shares in Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC), with 672.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.84% while institutional investors hold 100.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.64M, and float is at 23.15M with Short Float at 2.27%. Institutions hold 97.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.45 million shares valued at $91.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.55% of the STC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Victory Capital Management Inc. with 2.34 million shares valued at $62.51 million to account for 9.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.86 million shares representing 7.85% and valued at over $49.57 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.54% of the shares totaling 1.55 million with a market value of $41.34 million.

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Morris Matthew, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Morris Matthew sold 20,265 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $34.74 per share for a total of $0.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Stewart Information Services Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Morris Matthew (Director) sold a total of 4,735 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $34.31 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the STC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04, Morris Matthew (Director) disposed off 22,582 shares at an average price of $32.88 for $0.74 million. The insider now directly holds 203,957 shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC).

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) that is trading -51.38% down over the past 12 months. Investors Title Company (ITIC) is -17.08% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.03% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.9.