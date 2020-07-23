The incline in Domo Inc. (DOMO) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Domo Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) is 57.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.62 and a high of $38.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The DOMO stock was last observed hovering at around $34.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $35.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.36% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -7.16% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.29, the stock is 1.13% and 15.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 60.36% off its SMA200. DOMO registered 22.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.62.

The stock witnessed a 13.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 141.03%, and is 1.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.90% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) has around 802 employees, a market worth around $975.10M and $181.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -63.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 350.00% and -10.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-223.50%).

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Domo Inc. (DOMO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Domo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.5 with sales reaching $49.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.70% year-over-year.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Top Institutional Holders

170 institutions hold shares in Domo Inc. (DOMO), with 1.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.92% while institutional investors hold 83.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.45M, and float is at 24.43M with Short Float at 12.04%. Institutions hold 79.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sylebra Capital Ltd with over 2.71 million shares valued at $26.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.60% of the DOMO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.8 million shares valued at $17.92 million to account for 7.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Archon Capital Management LLC which holds 1.45 million shares representing 5.69% and valued at over $14.46 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.24% of the shares totaling 1.34 million with a market value of $13.31 million.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Domo Inc. (DOMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wong Catherine, the company’s CPO, EVP of Engineering. SEC filings show that Wong Catherine sold 7,575 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 16 at a price of $32.61 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Domo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 09 that Felt Bruce C. Jr. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 09 and was made at $37.74 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the DOMO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 07, EVAN DANA L (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $36.75 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 8,334 shares of Domo Inc. (DOMO).