These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Whitestone REIT (WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is -51.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.70 and a high of $14.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The WSR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -11.67% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.70, the stock is -1.54% and 0.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.82% at the moment leaves the stock -35.05% off its SMA200. WSR registered -47.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.75.

The stock witnessed a -4.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.64%, and is -0.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 4.80% over the month.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) has around 92 employees, a market worth around $285.70M and $120.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.70 and Fwd P/E is 33.74. Profit margin for the company is 18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.40% and -54.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Whitestone REIT (WSR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Whitestone REIT (WSR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Whitestone REIT is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $29.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.10% in year-over-year returns.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) Top Institutional Holders

181 institutions hold shares in Whitestone REIT (WSR), with 2.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.41% while institutional investors hold 65.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.05M, and float is at 39.56M with Short Float at 2.46%. Institutions hold 61.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.4 million shares valued at $39.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.19% of the WSR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.43 million shares valued at $27.44 million to account for 10.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 2.3 million shares representing 5.46% and valued at over $14.27 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.70% of the shares totaling 1.98 million with a market value of $12.28 million.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Whitestone REIT (WSR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Taylor David F., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Taylor David F. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 24 at a price of $6.49 per share for a total of $12980.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10375.0 shares.

Whitestone REIT disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that MASTANDREA JAMES C (CHAIRMAN & CEO) bought a total of 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $5.75 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.22 million shares of the WSR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, MASTANDREA JAMES C (CHAIRMAN & CEO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $11.00 for $55000.0. The insider now directly holds 1,203,932 shares of Whitestone REIT (WSR).

Whitestone REIT (WSR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Realty Income Corporation (O) that is trading -16.51% down over the past 12 months. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA) is -52.68% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.82% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.2.