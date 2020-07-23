Things appear to be looking up for Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD)

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) is -33.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.84 and a high of $14.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The MOD stock was last observed hovering at around $5.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $6.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.33% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -13.33% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.10, the stock is -1.13% and 0.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.39% at the moment leaves the stock -22.43% off its SMA200. MOD registered -63.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.53.

The stock witnessed a -1.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.64%, and is 1.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.98% over the week and 5.40% over the month.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) has around 11300 employees, a market worth around $259.23M and $1.98B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.75. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 79.58% and -65.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Modine Manufacturing Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $348.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.00% in year-over-year returns.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Top Institutional Holders

207 institutions hold shares in Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD), with 1.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.92% while institutional investors hold 93.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.80M, and float is at 49.12M with Short Float at 1.70%. Institutions hold 89.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 4.27 million shares valued at $13.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.40% of the MOD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.75 million shares valued at $12.2 million to account for 7.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.41 million shares representing 6.70% and valued at over $11.07 million, while Frontier Capital Management Company LLC holds 5.80% of the shares totaling 2.95 million with a market value of $16.26 million.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lucareli Michael B, the company’s VP, Finance & CFO. SEC filings show that Lucareli Michael B bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $6.78 per share for a total of $33880.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Modine Manufacturing Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 20 that BURKE THOMAS ANDREW (President and CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 20 and was made at $6.81 per share for $68146.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.68 million shares of the MOD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, McBurney Matthew J (VP, Strat Planning & Dev) disposed off 4,900 shares at an average price of $6.88 for $33695.0. The insider now directly holds 56,396 shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD).

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) that is trading -5.70% down over the past 12 months. Navistar International Corporation (NAV) is 0.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.46% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.49.