Top attractive stock of the week – Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) is -18.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.71 and a high of $17.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRTA stock was last observed hovering at around $12.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.75% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -15.27% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.68, the stock is 11.71% and 14.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.74% at the moment leaves the stock 11.20% off its SMA200. PRTA registered 30.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.58.

The stock witnessed a 30.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.50%, and is 2.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.54% over the week and 6.94% over the month.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $497.17M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 88.90% and -28.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.50%).

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prothena Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.61 with sales reaching $150k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2,121.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.20% in year-over-year returns.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Top Institutional Holders

198 institutions hold shares in Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA), with 11.57k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 97.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.91M, and float is at 39.90M with Short Float at 3.33%. Institutions hold 97.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is EcoR1 Capital, LLC with over 9.43 million shares valued at $100.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.62% of the PRTA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.39 million shares valued at $36.26 million to account for 8.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 3.13 million shares representing 7.85% and valued at over $33.53 million, while Orbimed Advisors LLC. holds 7.27% of the shares totaling 2.9 million with a market value of $31.05 million.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) that is trading -62.50% down over the past 12 months. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) is 106.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.05% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.71.