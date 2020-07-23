Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -59.41% Change This Year

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) is -59.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $1.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The VTNR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 70.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.60, the stock is -6.60% and -12.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -4.50% at the moment leaves the stock -42.47% off its SMA200. VTNR registered -57.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -64.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7003 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8965.

The stock witnessed a -17.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.97%, and is 10.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.89% over the week and 8.34% over the month.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has around 255 employees, a market worth around $28.61M and $160.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.67% and -69.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.80%).

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vertex Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $19.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23.80% year-over-year.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Top Institutional Holders

41 institutions hold shares in Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR), with 16.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.62% while institutional investors hold 28.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.37M, and float is at 31.64M with Short Float at 3.57%. Institutions hold 18.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Manatuck Hill Partners, LLC with over 1.69 million shares valued at $1.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.70% of the VTNR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Tensile Capital Management LLC with 1.5 million shares valued at $0.9 million to account for 3.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.44 million shares representing 3.17% and valued at over $0.87 million, while Trellus Management Company, LLC holds 1.77% of the shares totaling 0.81 million with a market value of $0.48 million.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) that is trading -42.60% down over the past 12 months. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) is 86.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.54% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.8.