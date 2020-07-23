What should you know before buying stock in Cabot Corporation (CBT)

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is -20.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.00 and a high of $50.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The CBT stock was last observed hovering at around $37.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61%.

Currently trading at $38.59, the stock is 4.09% and 6.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.61% at the moment leaves the stock -1.43% off its SMA200. CBT registered -14.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.75.

The stock witnessed a 2.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.40%, and is 0.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Cabot Corporation (CBT) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $3.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.24 and Fwd P/E is 13.94. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.95% and -23.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.90%).

Cabot Corporation (CBT) Analyst Forecasts

Cabot Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $560.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 261.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.70% year-over-year.

Cabot Corporation (CBT) Top Institutional Holders

366 institutions hold shares in Cabot Corporation (CBT), with 730.51k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.29% while institutional investors hold 89.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.60M, and float is at 55.72M with Short Float at 2.00%. Institutions hold 88.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.34 million shares valued at $139.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.47% of the CBT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.11 million shares valued at $133.48 million to account for 9.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. which holds 2.82 million shares representing 4.99% and valued at over $73.6 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 4.90% of the shares totaling 2.77 million with a market value of $72.24 million.

Cabot Corporation (CBT) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Cabot Corporation (CBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kalkstein Hobart, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that Kalkstein Hobart sold 1,167 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 13 at a price of $48.75 per share for a total of $56891.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39787.0 shares.

Cabot Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 12 that Kalkstein Hobart (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 2,833 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 12 and was made at $48.34 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40954.0 shares of the CBT stock.

Cabot Corporation (CBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -12.14% down over the past 12 months. Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) is -4.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.93% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.7.