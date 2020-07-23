Which institution holds the most shares in Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH)

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (AMEX: IMH) is -70.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.31 and a high of $8.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The IMH stock was last observed hovering at around $1.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.79% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.79% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.57, the stock is -0.22% and -7.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.95% at the moment leaves the stock -63.32% off its SMA200. IMH registered -51.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7600 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2834.

The stock witnessed a -22.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.47%, and is 3.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.01% over the week and 10.68% over the month.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) has around 530 employees, a market worth around $31.89M and $36.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 19.84% and -80.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.70%).

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $19.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.00% year-over-year.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) Top Institutional Holders

43 institutions hold shares in Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH), with 9.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.65% while institutional investors hold 34.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.23M, and float is at 11.52M with Short Float at 0.62%. Institutions hold 19.58% of the Float.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AKIN THOMAS B, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that AKIN THOMAS B sold 2,147 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 18 at a price of $2.01 per share for a total of $4315.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.58 million shares.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 18 that AKIN THOMAS B (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,603 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 18 and was made at $2.01 per share for $3222.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.17 million shares of the IMH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, AKIN THOMAS B (10% Owner) disposed off 15,719 shares at an average price of $2.11 for $33167.0. The insider now directly holds 1,582,675 shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH).

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. (IMH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) that is trading -53.77% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.59% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 86940.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.29.