Who are the Institutional Holders in Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK)?

Evoke Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) is 128.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.73 and a high of $5.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The EVOK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 63.6% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.64, the stock is 0.70% and 30.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 121.34% off its SMA200. EVOK registered 200.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 143.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1399 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8406.

The stock witnessed a 57.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 189.06%, and is 1.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.91% over the week and 9.42% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 396.43% and -27.20% from its 52-week high.

Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evoke Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.90% this year.

Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK), with 1.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.15% while institutional investors hold 15.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.44M, and float is at 23.73M with Short Float at 5.13%. Institutions hold 14.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.48 million shares valued at $0.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.95% of the EVOK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Michigan (State Of) Teachers Retirement System with 0.4 million shares valued at $0.46 million to account for 1.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.2 million shares representing 0.83% and valued at over $0.24 million, while Creative Planning holds 0.40% of the shares totaling 100000.0 with a market value of $0.12 million.

Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Evoke Pharma Inc. (EVOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) that is trading -10.04% down over the past 12 months. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANIP) is -63.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 77.69% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.35.