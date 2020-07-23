Who is the Top Investor In EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY)?

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) is -52.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.98 and a high of $8.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The EDRY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $8.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 48.53% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.86, the stock is 5.70% and 2.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 4.61% at the moment leaves the stock -37.46% off its SMA200. EDRY registered -52.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6851 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.8945.

The stock witnessed a -13.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.87%, and is 4.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 8.36% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 2.95. Profit margin for the company is -18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.53% and -55.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EuroDry Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.15 with sales reaching $4.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -443.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.40% in year-over-year returns.

EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY), with 1.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.65% while institutional investors hold 17.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.27M, and float is at 1.02M with Short Float at 0.28%. Institutions hold 7.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.18 million shares valued at $0.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.81% of the EDRY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 1361.0 shares valued at $6545.0 to account for 0.06% of the shares outstanding.