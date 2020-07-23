Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Manchester United plc (MANU)?

Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) is -24.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.06 and a high of $20.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The MANU stock was last observed hovering at around $15.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $14.94, the stock is -3.09% and -6.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -11.81% off its SMA200. MANU registered -16.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.72.

The stock witnessed a -7.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.01%, and is -0.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Manchester United plc (MANU) has around 940 employees, a market worth around $2.47B and $701.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.88% and -27.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

Manchester United plc (MANU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Manchester United plc (MANU) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Manchester United plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$20 with sales reaching $96.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -41.00% in year-over-year returns.

Manchester United plc (MANU) Top Institutional Holders

89 institutions hold shares in Manchester United plc (MANU), with 20.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.51% while institutional investors hold 97.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 164.54M, and float is at 35.38M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 85.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAMCO Inc. with over 12.38 million shares valued at $186.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 30.54% of the MANU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Lindsell Train Limited with 11.3 million shares valued at $170.05 million to account for 27.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jupiter Asset Management Limited which holds 3.0 million shares representing 7.41% and valued at over $45.18 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 3.80% of the shares totaling 1.54 million with a market value of $23.15 million.

Manchester United plc (MANU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) that is trading -29.78% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.39% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.52.