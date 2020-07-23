Why Atlas Corp. (ATCO) is the topic of conversation today

Atlas Corp. (NYSE: ATCO) is -50.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.39 and a high of $14.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATCO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $7.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.33% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -18.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.08, the stock is -3.20% and -4.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -28.36% off its SMA200. ATCO registered -29.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.57.

The stock witnessed a -6.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.87%, and is -1.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $1.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.83 and Fwd P/E is 5.46. Profit margin for the company is 31.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.35% and -51.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlas Corp. (ATCO) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlas Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $356.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.50% in year-over-year returns.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) Top Institutional Holders

185 institutions hold shares in Atlas Corp. (ATCO), with 62.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.43% while institutional investors hold 59.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 216.18M, and float is at 184.03M with Short Float at 1.47%. Institutions hold 44.29% of the Float.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Atlas Corp. (ATCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.