Why GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP) is -3.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.24 and a high of $24.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The GCP stock was last observed hovering at around $22.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -13.49% off the consensus price target high of $19.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -13.49% lower than the price target low of $19.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.13, the stock is 15.30% and 16.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 9.43% off its SMA200. GCP registered 0.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.55.

The stock witnessed a 25.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.57%, and is 8.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.65% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $1.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.54 and Fwd P/E is 32.04. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.41% and -8.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.70%).

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $181.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 315.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.70% in year-over-year returns.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) Top Institutional Holders

222 institutions hold shares in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP), with 644.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.88% while institutional investors hold 94.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.90M, and float is at 72.26M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 93.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.06 million shares valued at $143.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.05% of the GCP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Starboard Value LP with 6.54 million shares valued at $116.41 million to account for 8.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.18 million shares representing 8.48% and valued at over $110.01 million, while 40 North Management LLC holds 7.01% of the shares totaling 5.11 million with a market value of $91.03 million.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 19 times.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) that is -39.85% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.55% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.33.