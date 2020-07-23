Why has Mercury General Corporation (MCY) gained 0.66% in last trading?

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) is -15.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.45 and a high of $63.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The MCY stock was last observed hovering at around $41.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.85% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -0.85% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.35, the stock is 2.59% and 2.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -7.88% off its SMA200. MCY registered -34.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.51.

The stock witnessed a -1.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.11%, and is 2.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.37% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) has around 4500 employees, a market worth around $2.28B and $3.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.53 and Fwd P/E is 11.91. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.62% and -34.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mercury General Corporation (MCY) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mercury General Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.78 with sales reaching $959.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.10% in year-over-year returns.

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) Top Institutional Holders

302 institutions hold shares in Mercury General Corporation (MCY), with 28.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 50.80% while institutional investors hold 90.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.36M, and float is at 26.51M with Short Float at 3.91%. Institutions hold 44.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.69 million shares valued at $109.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.87% of the MCY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.37 million shares valued at $96.5 million to account for 4.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.36 million shares representing 4.27% and valued at over $96.19 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.75% of the shares totaling 1.52 million with a market value of $61.95 million.

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Mercury General Corporation (MCY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Braunegg George Gwyer, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Braunegg George Gwyer bought 750 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $40.19 per share for a total of $30139.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2501.0 shares.

Mercury General Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that Little Joshua Eric (Director) bought a total of 150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $39.89 per share for $5983.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1400.0 shares of the MCY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 11, Hosseini Abby (VP/Chief Information Officer) acquired 167 shares at an average price of $40.26 for $6723.0. The insider now directly holds 667 shares of Mercury General Corporation (MCY).

Mercury General Corporation (MCY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Allstate Corporation (ALL) that is trading -9.24% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.65% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.89.