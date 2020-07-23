Why should you buy stock in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB)?

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE: NTB) is -30.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.76 and a high of $38.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The NTB stock was last observed hovering at around $25.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.47% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -1.44% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.36, the stock is 4.77% and 5.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.25% at the moment leaves the stock -9.20% off its SMA200. NTB registered -22.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.25.

The stock witnessed a 5.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.95%, and is 6.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) has around 1389 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $408.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.27 and Fwd P/E is 9.13. Profit margin for the company is 40.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.30% and -33.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.40%).

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $120.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.00% in year-over-year returns.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB) Top Institutional Holders

186 institutions hold shares in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB), with 582.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.13% while institutional investors hold 73.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.97M, and float is at 51.50M with Short Float at 0.79%. Institutions hold 72.42% of the Float.