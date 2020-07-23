Will Unifi Inc. (UFI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Unifi Inc. (NYSE: UFI) is -50.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.48 and a high of $27.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The UFI stock was last observed hovering at around $12.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.17% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.75, the stock is 3.77% and -1.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.82% at the moment leaves the stock -30.56% off its SMA200. UFI registered -31.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.63.

The stock witnessed a 0.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.76%, and is 3.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.62% over the week and 5.42% over the month.

Unifi Inc. (UFI) has around 2860 employees, a market worth around $234.61M and $699.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 109.73. Profit margin for the company is -5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.45% and -54.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

Unifi Inc. (UFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unifi Inc. (UFI) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unifi Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28 with sales reaching $95.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -94.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -47.00% in year-over-year returns.

Unifi Inc. (UFI) Top Institutional Holders

184 institutions hold shares in Unifi Inc. (UFI), with 2.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.91% while institutional investors hold 92.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.48M, and float is at 16.34M with Short Float at 2.04%. Institutions hold 82.23% of the Float.

Unifi Inc. (UFI) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Unifi Inc. (UFI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LANGONE KENNETH G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LANGONE KENNETH G bought 4,400 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $13.63 per share for a total of $59972.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.44 million shares.

Unifi Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that KILTS JAMES M (Director) bought a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $11.98 per share for $1198.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26376.0 shares of the UFI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, KILTS JAMES M (Director) acquired 2,700 shares at an average price of $11.91 for $32157.0. The insider now directly holds 26,276 shares of Unifi Inc. (UFI).

Unifi Inc. (UFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) that is trading 53.33% up over the past 12 months. Interface Inc. (TILE) is -48.84% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.11% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.31.