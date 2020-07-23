Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) makes -4.75% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB) is 96.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.43 and a high of $89.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZLAB stock was last observed hovering at around $81.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $93.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.97% off the consensus price target high of $110.02 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -25.31% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $81.45, the stock is -1.97% and 6.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 48.91% off its SMA200. ZLAB registered 124.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.70.

The stock witnessed a 0.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.79%, and is -4.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.97% over the week and 4.50% over the month.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) has around 692 employees, a market worth around $6.08B and $13.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 176.76% and -8.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.50%).

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zai Lab Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.03 with sales reaching $53.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 260.90% year-over-year.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB) Top Institutional Holders

183 institutions hold shares in Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB), with 5.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.64% while institutional investors hold 71.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.35M, and float is at 40.65M with Short Float at 6.77%. Institutions hold 65.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.39 million shares valued at $380.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.89% of the ZLAB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 5.88 million shares valued at $302.59 million to account for 15.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 3.11 million shares representing 8.38% and valued at over $160.35 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 7.40% of the shares totaling 2.75 million with a market value of $141.55 million.

Zai Lab Limited (ZLAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading 19.68% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.91% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.6.