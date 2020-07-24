A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) is -51.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $2.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The EYPT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 26.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.74, the stock is 0.35% and -8.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -43.91% off its SMA200. EYPT registered -47.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7903 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1167.

The stock witnessed a -14.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.73%, and is 6.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.88% over the week and 7.33% over the month.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) has around 84 employees, a market worth around $91.01M and $25.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.06. Distance from 52-week low is 13.01% and -72.48% from its 52-week high.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $3.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 49.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -44.20% in year-over-year returns.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) Top Institutional Holders

93 institutions hold shares in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT), with 1.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.82% while institutional investors hold 54.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.53M, and float is at 76.40M with Short Float at 3.51%. Institutions hold 53.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Essex Woodlands Management Inc. with over 41.91 million shares valued at $42.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 33.60% of the EYPT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is HighTower Advisors, LLC with 5.28 million shares valued at $5.39 million to account for 4.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.07 million shares representing 4.06% and valued at over $5.17 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc holds 3.32% of the shares totaling 4.14 million with a market value of $4.22 million.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Elston George, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Elston George bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $0.96 per share for a total of $9600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Lurker Nancy (President & CEO) bought a total of 98,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $1.06 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the EYPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Elston George (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.43 for $14290.0. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT).