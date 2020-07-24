Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Abiomed Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) is 74.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $119.01 and a high of $300.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABMD stock was last observed hovering at around $297.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.7% off its average median price target of $225.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -5.2% off the consensus price target high of $280.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -93.8% lower than the price target low of $152.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $294.57, the stock is 11.16% and 22.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock 54.09% off its SMA200. ABMD registered 12.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $257.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $193.49.

The stock witnessed a 16.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 78.29%, and is 7.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) has around 1536 employees, a market worth around $12.85B and $840.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 67.13 and Fwd P/E is 61.55. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 147.52% and -2.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.90%).

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Abiomed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $151.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.40% year-over-year.

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Top Institutional Holders

691 institutions hold shares in Abiomed Inc. (ABMD), with 914.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.04% while institutional investors hold 103.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.04M, and float is at 43.95M with Short Float at 5.59%. Institutions hold 101.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.9 million shares valued at $711.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.87% of the ABMD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.77 million shares valued at $547.7 million to account for 8.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primecap Management Company which holds 2.92 million shares representing 6.49% and valued at over $424.5 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 6.39% of the shares totaling 2.88 million with a market value of $418.04 million.

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PUHY DOROTHY E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PUHY DOROTHY E sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 15 at a price of $275.00 per share for a total of $2.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7652.0 shares.

Abiomed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that PUHY DOROTHY E (Director) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $250.00 per share for $1.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15152.0 shares of the ABMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, SUTTER MARTIN P (Director) disposed off 12,000 shares at an average price of $180.58 for $2.17 million. The insider now directly holds 188,939 shares of Abiomed Inc. (ABMD).

Abiomed Inc. (ABMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) that is trading 41.44% up over the past 12 months. Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) is 56.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.98% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.16.