Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) turns bullish with gain of 0.1 points

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is 4.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.10 and a high of $2.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The AEHR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 27.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.19, the stock is 10.61% and 17.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 4.78% at the moment leaves the stock 18.08% off its SMA200. AEHR registered 39.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9786 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8396.

The stock witnessed a 5.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.40%, and is 1.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.02% over the week and 7.52% over the month.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has around 79 employees, a market worth around $56.20M and $25.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 261.25 and Fwd P/E is 20.90. Profit margin for the company is -12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.09% and -21.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.40%).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aehr Test Systems is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $3.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.30% year-over-year.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Top Institutional Holders

33 institutions hold shares in Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), with 2.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.16% while institutional investors hold 28.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.94M, and float is at 20.35M with Short Float at 0.60%. Institutions hold 25.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 1.9 million shares valued at $3.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.25% of the AEHR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 1.29 million shares valued at $2.16 million to account for 5.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.79 million shares representing 3.42% and valued at over $1.31 million, while Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. holds 2.64% of the shares totaling 0.61 million with a market value of $1.01 million.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FUCCI DAVID, the company’s VP of Operations. SEC filings show that FUCCI DAVID sold 547 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 at a price of $1.52 per share for a total of $832.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1488.0 shares.

Aehr Test Systems disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Erickson Gayn (President and CEO) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $1.62 per share for $32400.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the AEHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, POSEDEL RHEA J (Director) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $2.27 for $68100.0. The insider now directly holds 48,794 shares of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FormFactor Inc. (FORM) that is trading 93.06% up over the past 12 months. inTEST Corporation (INTT) is -8.67% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.15% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.56.