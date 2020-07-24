Analysts suggest Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) could spike 98.24% in a year

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ: OMAB) is -41.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.55 and a high of $67.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The OMAB stock was last observed hovering at around $35.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $944.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.24% off the consensus price target high of $1990.84 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 93.92% higher than the price target low of $577.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.13, the stock is -2.23% and -1.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock -22.86% off its SMA200. OMAB registered -29.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.23.

The stock witnessed a -2.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.46%, and is -1.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) has around 977 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $378.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.22 and Fwd P/E is 14.28. Profit margin for the company is 40.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.95% and -47.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.30%).

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $14.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -49.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -86.80% in year-over-year returns.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) Top Institutional Holders

113 institutions hold shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB), with institutional investors hold 11.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.91M, and float is at 35.77M with Short Float at 0.58%. Institutions hold 11.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.98 million shares valued at $26.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.30% of the OMAB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.9 million shares valued at $24.21 million to account for 2.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Standard Life Aberdeen PLC which holds 0.86 million shares representing 2.01% and valued at over $23.17 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.62% of the shares totaling 0.26 million with a market value of $7.11 million.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) that is trading -33.34% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 41.63% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.16.