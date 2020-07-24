Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) Volatility At 4.97%, Should You Add A Position?

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) is -15.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.19 and a high of $61.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARVN stock was last observed hovering at around $34.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.51% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 20.09% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.36, the stock is 0.94% and -5.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.52% at the moment leaves the stock -12.88% off its SMA200. ARVN registered 39.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.54.

The stock witnessed a 7.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.88%, and is -1.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) has around 133 employees, a market worth around $2.59B and $45.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 126.28% and -44.19% from its 52-week high.

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arvinas Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.59 with sales reaching $5.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -46.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.50% in year-over-year returns.

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) Top Institutional Holders

187 institutions hold shares in Arvinas Inc. (ARVN), with 5.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.05% while institutional investors hold 88.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.55M, and float is at 23.95M with Short Float at 17.48%. Institutions hold 76.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Canaan Partners IX LLC with over 4.49 million shares valued at $180.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.47% of the ARVN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 3.67 million shares valued at $148.02 million to account for 9.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.7 million shares representing 6.90% and valued at over $108.89 million, while New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c. holds 5.83% of the shares totaling 2.28 million with a market value of $92.01 million.

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHANNON TIMOTHY M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SHANNON TIMOTHY M bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $30.26 per share for a total of $60520.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 79546.0 shares.

Arvinas Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that SHANNON TIMOTHY M (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $32.30 per share for $96900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 77546.0 shares of the ARVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Cassidy Sean A (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $60.00 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 150,422 shares of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN).