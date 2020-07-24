Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ) stock Plunged by -0.20% yesterday

Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ) is -27.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.69 and a high of $28.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The CAJ stock was last observed hovering at around $19.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $20.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.68% off the consensus price target high of $26.99 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -51.88% lower than the price target low of $13.03 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.79, the stock is -0.70% and -3.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -17.74% off its SMA200. CAJ registered -31.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.51.

The stock witnessed a -5.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.15%, and is -1.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.80% over the week and 1.51% over the month.

Canon Inc. (CAJ) has around 187041 employees, a market worth around $27.01B and $32.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.59 and Fwd P/E is 14.95. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.89% and -31.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Canon Inc. (CAJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canon Inc. (CAJ) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canon Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $6.78B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.90% in year-over-year returns.

Canon Inc. (CAJ) Top Institutional Holders

168 institutions hold shares in Canon Inc. (CAJ), with institutional investors hold 1.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.06B, and float is at 1.00B with Short Float at 0.23%. Institutions hold 1.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is First Trust Advisors LP with over 1.66 million shares valued at $35.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.12% of the CAJ Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.65 million shares valued at $35.7 million to account for 0.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Parametric Portfolio Associates which holds 1.59 million shares representing 0.12% and valued at over $34.37 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $21.65 million.