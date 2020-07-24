Check out this: Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) is on the verge of a huge rally

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) is -54.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $4.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The VNTR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $1.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -42.5% lower than the price target low of $1.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.71, the stock is -0.80% and -1.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -2.84% at the moment leaves the stock -31.29% off its SMA200. VNTR registered -58.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8840 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1101.

The stock witnessed a -6.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.72%, and is 7.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.23% over the week and 9.95% over the month.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $178.60M and $2.10B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.84. Profit margin for the company is -7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.68% and -60.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.70%).

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Venator Materials PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $445.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.00% in year-over-year returns.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Top Institutional Holders

122 institutions hold shares in Venator Materials PLC (VNTR), with 52.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.22% while institutional investors hold 82.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.70M, and float is at 54.05M with Short Float at 1.46%. Institutions hold 41.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 9.16 million shares valued at $15.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.58% of the VNTR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 4.53 million shares valued at $7.79 million to account for 4.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Schneider Capital Management Corp which holds 3.89 million shares representing 3.64% and valued at over $6.68 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 3.59% of the shares totaling 3.83 million with a market value of $6.59 million.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Anderson Douglas Delano, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Anderson Douglas Delano bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $1.30 per share for a total of $26000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25300.0 shares.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) that is trading -21.72% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.77% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.57.