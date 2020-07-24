Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) down -15.97% since start of the year

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX) is -15.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.54 and a high of $53.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The FIX stock was last observed hovering at around $41.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -5.05% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -31.31% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.02, the stock is 5.04% and 9.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.31% at the moment leaves the stock -1.47% off its SMA200. FIX registered -19.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.80.

The stock witnessed a 7.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.85%, and is -1.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $2.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.84 and Fwd P/E is 21.00. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.58% and -21.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $700.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.80% in year-over-year returns.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) Top Institutional Holders

342 institutions hold shares in Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX), with 962.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.65% while institutional investors hold 102.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.67M, and float is at 35.54M with Short Float at 2.54%. Institutions hold 99.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.54 million shares valued at $239.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.95% of the FIX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.76 million shares valued at $137.57 million to account for 10.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.6 million shares representing 4.39% and valued at over $58.57 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.11% of the shares totaling 1.14 million with a market value of $41.5 million.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lane Brian E., the company’s President/Chief Executive Off. SEC filings show that Lane Brian E. sold 19,476 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $42.71 per share for a total of $0.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Comfort Systems USA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that Mercado, Pablo G. (Director) bought a total of 615 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $33.73 per share for $20744.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10665.0 shares of the FIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, MYERS FRANKLIN (Chairman of the Board) acquired 3,500 shares at an average price of $29.38 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 266,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX).

Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) that is trading -4.89% down over the past 12 months. EMCOR Group Inc. (EME) is -23.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.53% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.57.