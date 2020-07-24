Dissecting Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) is -24.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.87 and a high of $46.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The FWONA stock was last observed hovering at around $32.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.25% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -2.78% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.89, the stock is 5.58% and 3.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -7.50% off its SMA200. FWONA registered -10.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.01.

The stock witnessed a 9.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.26%, and is -1.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 4.55% over the month.

Formula One Group (FWONA) has around 6667 employees, a market worth around $20.11B and $1.82B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.96% and -29.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

Formula One Group (FWONA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Formula One Group (FWONA) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Formula One Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.71 with sales reaching $26.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -95.70% in year-over-year returns.

Formula One Group (FWONA) Top Institutional Holders

251 institutions hold shares in Formula One Group (FWONA), with 8.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.54% while institutional investors hold 98.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 231.73M, and float is at 205.36M with Short Float at 0.46%. Institutions hold 94.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ancient Art, L.P. with over 2.59 million shares valued at $66.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.04% of the FWONA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.49 million shares valued at $64.21 million to account for 9.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ which holds 2.44 million shares representing 9.44% and valued at over $62.97 million, while Ashe Capital Management, LP holds 4.63% of the shares totaling 1.2 million with a market value of $30.86 million.

Formula One Group (FWONA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Formula One Group (FWONA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MALONE JOHN C, the company’s Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that MALONE JOHN C sold 218,861 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 18 at a price of $36.17 per share for a total of $7.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14.4 million shares.

Formula One Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 18 that Wendling Brian J (CAO/PFO) sold a total of 1,030 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 18 and was made at $35.60 per share for $36671.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42712.0 shares of the FWONA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 18, Wilm Renee L (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 748 shares at an average price of $35.71 for $26714.0. The insider now directly holds 2,938 shares of Formula One Group (FWONA).

Formula One Group (FWONA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) that is trading -15.37% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.09% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.54.