Genfit SA (GNFT) Analysis & Forecast for July 2020

Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) is -72.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.10 and a high of $22.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The GNFT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $11.91 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.55% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -1.48% lower than the price target low of $5.41 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.49, the stock is -0.28% and -3.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock -61.01% off its SMA200. GNFT registered -69.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.29.

The stock witnessed a -8.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.67%, and is 1.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 7.65% and -75.58% from its 52-week high.

Genfit SA (GNFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genfit SA (GNFT) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genfit SA is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/30/2020.

Genfit SA (GNFT) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in Genfit SA (GNFT), with institutional investors hold 3.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.84M, and float is at 36.92M with Short Float at 0.16%. Institutions hold 3.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Millennium Management LLC with over 0.3 million shares valued at $4.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.97% of the GNFT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 0.25 million shares valued at $3.65 million to account for 4.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.24 million shares representing 4.87% and valued at over $3.6 million, while Granahan Investment Management Inc. holds 3.96% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $2.93 million.