Here are the top Institutional holders of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) shares

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: HOV) is 9.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.12 and a high of $32.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The HOV stock was last observed hovering at around $22.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.15% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 17.15% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.37, the stock is 2.18% and 11.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -2.40% at the moment leaves the stock 10.07% off its SMA200. HOV registered 294.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.72.

The stock witnessed a -0.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 159.28%, and is 6.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.53% over the week and 8.80% over the month.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) has around 1868 employees, a market worth around $136.60M and $2.23B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 336.91% and -32.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $494.06M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 12.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.80% in year-over-year returns.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) Top Institutional Holders

65 institutions hold shares in Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV), with 837.64k shares held by insiders accounting for 13.66% while institutional investors hold 37.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.17M, and float is at 4.77M with Short Float at 13.91%. Institutions hold 32.34% of the Float.

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOVNANIAN ARA K, the company’s Chairman of Bd., Pres. & CEO. SEC filings show that HOVNANIAN ARA K sold 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $22.61 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45789.0 shares.