Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) is -53.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.16 and a high of $8.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The TMST stock was last observed hovering at around $3.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $3.45 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -25.86% lower than the price target low of $2.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.65, the stock is -3.07% and -2.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -26.31% off its SMA200. TMST registered -47.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9903 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.3404.

The stock witnessed a -10.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.50%, and is -6.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.82% over the week and 6.34% over the month.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $163.67M and $1.10B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.98% and -54.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.70%).

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TimkenSteel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.8 with sales reaching $276.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -995.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.50% in year-over-year returns.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Top Institutional Holders

198 institutions hold shares in TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST), with 8.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.68% while institutional investors hold 88.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.90M, and float is at 36.13M with Short Float at 10.69%. Institutions hold 71.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.45 million shares valued at $20.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.34% of the TMST Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 3.72 million shares valued at $12.01 million to account for 8.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.83 million shares representing 6.29% and valued at over $9.14 million, while Gamco Investors Inc holds 3.03% of the shares totaling 1.36 million with a market value of $4.41 million.

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TIMKEN WARD J JR, the company’s President, CEO, Chairman. SEC filings show that TIMKEN WARD J JR bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 05 at a price of $5.83 per share for a total of $58266.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

TimkenSteel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 04 that DiPiero Frank A (EVP, General Counsel&Secretary) bought a total of 1,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 04 and was made at $5.09 per share for $6363.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55962.0 shares of the TMST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 04, TIMKEN WARD J JR (President, CEO, Chairman) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $5.28 for $79178.0. The insider now directly holds 212,712 shares of TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST).

TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is trading -25.31% down over the past 12 months. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) is -51.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.55% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.13.