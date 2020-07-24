Here is a breakdown of the Invacare Corporation (IVC) stock performance

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) is -22.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.90 and a high of $11.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The IVC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.71% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 34.64% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.19, the stock is 10.20% and 8.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.71% at the moment leaves the stock -4.93% off its SMA200. IVC registered 55.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.12.

The stock witnessed a 7.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.41%, and is -1.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.33% over the week and 6.29% over the month.

Invacare Corporation (IVC) has around 3900 employees, a market worth around $234.43M and $923.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.18. Profit margin for the company is -4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.36% and -38.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.60%).

Invacare Corporation (IVC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invacare Corporation (IVC) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invacare Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35 with sales reaching $209.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.00% in year-over-year returns.

Invacare Corporation (IVC) Top Institutional Holders

208 institutions hold shares in Invacare Corporation (IVC), with 1.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.72% while institutional investors hold 118.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.78M, and float is at 33.14M with Short Float at 13.46%. Institutions hold 113.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DG Capital Management, LLC with over 15.97 million shares valued at $118.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 46.41% of the IVC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.12 million shares valued at $38.06 million to account for 14.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.66 million shares representing 7.72% and valued at over $19.74 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 6.82% of the shares totaling 2.35 million with a market value of $17.44 million.

Invacare Corporation (IVC) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Invacare Corporation (IVC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 17 times.

Invacare Corporation (IVC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) that is trading 8.27% up over the past 12 months. Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) is 636.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -55.16% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.15.