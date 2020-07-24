iFresh Inc. (IFMK) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) is 151.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.34 and a high of $3.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The IFMK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.97, the stock is -8.36% and -11.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -4.90% at the moment leaves the stock 4.59% off its SMA200. IFMK registered -50.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 92.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0865 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9609.

The stock witnessed a -8.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.31%, and is 6.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.36% over the week and 9.76% over the month.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) has around 233 employees, a market worth around $21.79M and $99.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 184.46% and -68.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.50%).

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in iFresh Inc. (IFMK), with 8.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.26% while institutional investors hold 1.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.37M, and float is at 12.38M with Short Float at 4.94%. Institutions hold 0.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 71286.0 shares valued at $0.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.39% of the IFMK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with 46843.0 shares valued at $69796.0 to account for 0.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 38553.0 shares representing 0.21% and valued at over $57443.0, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 10664.0 with a market value of $15889.0.

iFresh Inc. (IFMK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at iFresh Inc. (IFMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.