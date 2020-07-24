Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -57.79% Change This Year

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) is -57.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $3.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The JT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $7.76 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.01% off the consensus price target high of $7.76 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.01% higher than the price target low of $7.76 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.62, the stock is -3.64% and -14.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.49% at the moment leaves the stock -50.23% off its SMA200. JT registered -83.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7209 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9402.

The stock witnessed a -22.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.15%, and is 8.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.97% over the week and 8.43% over the month.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) has around 1109 employees, a market worth around $102.83M and $233.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.41% and -84.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.60%).

Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jianpu Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $151.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -119.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 69.50% in year-over-year returns.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) Top Institutional Holders

40 institutions hold shares in Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT), with 7.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.25% while institutional investors hold 48.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 169.00M, and float is at 111.81M with Short Float at 1.62%. Institutions hold 46.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 10.93 million shares valued at $9.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 42.53% of the JT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo & Company with 8.37 million shares valued at $7.03 million to account for 32.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SC China Holding Ltd which holds 5.0 million shares representing 19.46% and valued at over $4.2 million, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 7.37% of the shares totaling 1.89 million with a market value of $1.59 million.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) that is trading -6.51% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -46.77% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.01.