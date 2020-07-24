Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Lands’ End Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) is -50.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.05 and a high of $18.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The LE stock was last observed hovering at around $8.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -20.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -20.29% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.42, the stock is 2.50% and 8.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.81% at the moment leaves the stock -17.14% off its SMA200. LE registered -23.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.77.

The stock witnessed a 2.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.26%, and is -4.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.73% over the week and 7.79% over the month.

Lands’ End Inc. (LE) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $265.80M and $1.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.65 and Fwd P/E is 36.76. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.90% and -54.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Lands’ End Inc. (LE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lands’ End Inc. (LE) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lands’ End Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $274.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 145.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.60% year-over-year.

Lands’ End Inc. (LE) Top Institutional Holders

158 institutions hold shares in Lands’ End Inc. (LE), with 16.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 50.23% while institutional investors hold 104.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.37M, and float is at 15.90M with Short Float at 10.83%. Institutions hold 51.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Rbs Partners, L.p. with over 4.5 million shares valued at $24.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.90% of the LE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 2.23 million shares valued at $11.88 million to account for 6.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.11 million shares representing 3.44% and valued at over $5.94 million, while Frontier Capital Management Company LLC holds 2.85% of the shares totaling 0.92 million with a market value of $7.41 million.

Lands’ End Inc. (LE) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Lands’ End Inc. (LE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PATEL JIGNESH, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PATEL JIGNESH bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $6.85 per share for a total of $13700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18000.0 shares.

Lands’ End Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that PATEL JIGNESH (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $6.55 per share for $26182.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16000.0 shares of the LE stock.

Lands’ End Inc. (LE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading -67.86% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -31.4% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.44.