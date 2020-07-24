Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NFIN) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 12.67% Upside

Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: NFIN) is 8.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.70 and a high of $11.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The NFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $10.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $10.65, the stock is -0.23% and 3.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 6.56% off its SMA200. NFIN registered a gain of 9.35% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.06.

The stock witnessed a 6.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.24%, and is 0.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 22.41% and -6.50% from its 52-week high.

Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NFIN) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NFIN), with 219.97k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.62% while institutional investors hold 59.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.31M, and float is at 25.30M with Short Float at 0.00%. Institutions hold 57.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is UBS O’Connor LLC with over 1.55 million shares valued at $15.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.95% of the NFIN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Linden Advisors LP with 1.54 million shares valued at $15.11 million to account for 5.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Shaolin Capital Management LLC which holds 1.47 million shares representing 5.67% and valued at over $14.48 million, while Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 5.57% of the shares totaling 1.45 million with a market value of $14.24 million.

Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NFIN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NFIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.