New Big Money Means Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) is -3.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.61 and a high of $19.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The TPC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.83% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -3.75% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.45, the stock is 4.14% and 11.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 6.51% off its SMA200. TPC registered -4.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.01.

The stock witnessed a 7.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 118.04%, and is -0.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.29% over the week and 5.95% over the month.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) has around 9100 employees, a market worth around $621.63M and $4.74B in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.89. Profit margin for the company is -7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 377.01% and -36.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.20%).

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tutor Perini Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $1.24B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -564.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.20% in year-over-year returns.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Top Institutional Holders

221 institutions hold shares in Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC), with 10.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.16% while institutional investors hold 127.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.34M, and float is at 40.06M with Short Float at 10.45%. Institutions hold 101.93% of the Float.

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TUTOR RONALD N, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that TUTOR RONALD N sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 18 at a price of $11.93 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.98 million shares.

Tutor Perini Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that SMALLEY GARY G. (Executive VP and CFO) bought a total of 15,940 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $12.51 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70249.0 shares of the TPC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, TUTOR RONALD N (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $12.90 for $0.97 million. The insider now directly holds 5,008,841 shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC).

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading -17.32% down over the past 12 months. Fluor Corporation (FLR) is -62.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.65% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.43.