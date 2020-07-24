Positives for Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) as stock loss in recent trading

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) is 2.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.43 and a high of $9.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The PERI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.0% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 23.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.12, the stock is 12.03% and 12.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -3.77% at the moment leaves the stock 4.76% off its SMA200. PERI registered 44.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.06.

The stock witnessed a 14.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.22%, and is 15.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.80% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) has around 149 employees, a market worth around $170.51M and $273.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.09 and Fwd P/E is 16.02. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.43% and -36.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Perion Network Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $53.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.10% year-over-year.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Top Institutional Holders

54 institutions hold shares in Perion Network Ltd. (PERI), with 6.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.64% while institutional investors hold 40.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.29M, and float is at 20.86M with Short Float at 4.20%. Institutions hold 31.06% of the Float.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 36.31% up over the past 12 months. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is 52.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.52% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.52.