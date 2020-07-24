PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is -32.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.73 and a high of $75.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRO stock was last observed hovering at around $40.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.82% off its average median price target of $43.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.06% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -32.87% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.86, the stock is -6.96% and -1.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -2.02% at the moment leaves the stock -15.35% off its SMA200. PRO registered -38.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.29.

The stock witnessed a -8.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.15%, and is -5.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) has around 1413 employees, a market worth around $1.73B and $260.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.03% and -47.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.60%).

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PROS Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $60.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.00% year-over-year.

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) Top Institutional Holders

237 institutions hold shares in PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO), with 4.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.21% while institutional investors hold 110.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.10M, and float is at 38.88M with Short Float at 9.27%. Institutions hold 98.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with over 6.47 million shares valued at $200.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.93% of the PRO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.66 million shares valued at $113.58 million to account for 8.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Df Dent & Co Inc which holds 3.21 million shares representing 7.42% and valued at over $99.73 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.21% of the shares totaling 2.69 million with a market value of $83.45 million.

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schulz Stefan B, the company’s EVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Schulz Stefan B sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $44.63 per share for a total of $89260.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

PROS Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Schulz Stefan B (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $40.00 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the PRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, HERSCHER PENNY (Director) disposed off 664 shares at an average price of $32.60 for $21646.0. The insider now directly holds 9,578 shares of PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO).

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading -41.73% down over the past 12 months. MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is -0.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.39% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.79.