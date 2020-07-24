PUK Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Prudential plc (PUK) Now

Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) is -18.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.68 and a high of $39.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The PUK stock was last observed hovering at around $31.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $36.87 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.45% off the consensus price target high of $42.64 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -29.01% lower than the price target low of $23.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.51, the stock is -1.21% and 4.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -2.21% at the moment leaves the stock -3.38% off its SMA200. PUK registered -17.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.04.

The stock witnessed a 5.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.71%, and is -2.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 2.15% over the month.

Prudential plc (PUK) has around 18125 employees, a market worth around $41.04B and $93.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.76 and Fwd P/E is 9.07. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.58% and -21.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Prudential plc (PUK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prudential plc (PUK) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prudential plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.70% this year.

Prudential plc (PUK) Top Institutional Holders

230 institutions hold shares in Prudential plc (PUK), with 64.82k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 1.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.29B, and float is at 1.27B with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 1.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Lazard Asset Management LLC with over 4.46 million shares valued at $110.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.34% of the PUK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of America Corporation with 3.61 million shares valued at $89.43 million to account for 0.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 1.57 million shares representing 0.12% and valued at over $38.81 million, while Parametric Portfolio Associates holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 1.05 million with a market value of $26.07 million.

Prudential plc (PUK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -38.55% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.28% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.03.