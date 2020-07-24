Sunoco LP (SUN) – The 8.22% Upside Potential Remains

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) is -19.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.46 and a high of $34.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The SUN stock was last observed hovering at around $24.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.06% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -3.25% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.78, the stock is 4.27% and 0.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -7.79% off its SMA200. SUN registered -26.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.79.

The stock witnessed a -5.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.25%, and is 4.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

Sunoco LP (SUN) has around 2909 employees, a market worth around $2.08B and $16.18B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.89. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.90% and -27.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Sunoco LP (SUN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sunoco LP (SUN) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sunoco LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $2.75B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -87.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -38.60% in year-over-year returns.

Sunoco LP (SUN) Top Institutional Holders

167 institutions hold shares in Sunoco LP (SUN), with 28.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.73% while institutional investors hold 51.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.01M, and float is at 54.33M with Short Float at 4.08%. Institutions hold 33.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 14.53 million shares valued at $227.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.50% of the SUN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 2.71 million shares valued at $42.34 million to account for 3.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 2.0 million shares representing 2.41% and valued at over $31.24 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 0.91% of the shares totaling 0.76 million with a market value of $11.88 million.

Sunoco LP (SUN) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Sunoco LP (SUN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fails Karl R, the company’s SVP, Chief Operations Officer. SEC filings show that Fails Karl R bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $14.30 per share for a total of $71500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Sunoco LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Curia Christopher (EVP – Human Resources) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $10.80 per share for $54000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69111.0 shares of the SUN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Dodderer Arnold (GC & Asst. Sec.) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $12.00 for $36000.0. The insider now directly holds 58,420 shares of Sunoco LP (SUN).

Sunoco LP (SUN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -32.68% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -42.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.57% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.76.