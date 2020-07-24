The decline in Life Storage Inc. (LSI) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Life Storage Inc. (NYSE: LSI) is -12.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.31 and a high of $119.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The LSI stock was last observed hovering at around $95.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $106.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.94% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -3.7% lower than the price target low of $91.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.37, the stock is -0.62% and -0.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -7.38% off its SMA200. LSI registered -3.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $96.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $99.46.

The stock witnessed a 0.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.05%, and is -0.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.50% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) has around 1943 employees, a market worth around $4.39B and $585.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.03 and Fwd P/E is 27.16. Distance from 52-week low is 40.20% and -21.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Life Storage Inc. (LSI) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Life Storage Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.77 with sales reaching $146.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.00% year-over-year.

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) Top Institutional Holders

466 institutions hold shares in Life Storage Inc. (LSI), with 592.65k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.27% while institutional investors hold 94.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.68M, and float is at 46.52M with Short Float at 2.11%. Institutions hold 93.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.32 million shares valued at $691.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.60% of the LSI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.63 million shares valued at $532.72 million to account for 12.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 2.47 million shares representing 5.27% and valued at over $233.72 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.97% of the shares totaling 2.33 million with a market value of $220.37 million.

Life Storage Inc. (LSI) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Life Storage Inc. (LSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROGERS DAVID L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ROGERS DAVID L sold 14,111 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $90.00 per share for a total of $1.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Life Storage Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Barberio Mark G (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $79.55 per share for $79550.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6000.0 shares of the LSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, PETTINELLA EDWARD J (Director) acquired 3,260 shares at an average price of $79.08 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 12,200 shares of Life Storage Inc. (LSI).

Life Storage Inc. (LSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Public Storage (PSA) that is trading -22.91% down over the past 12 months. Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is -10.96% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.4% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.58.