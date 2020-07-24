These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Stamps.com Inc. (STMP)

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) is 171.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.03 and a high of $240.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The STMP stock was last observed hovering at around $226.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.8% off its average median price target of $225.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.02% off the consensus price target high of $244.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -24.71% lower than the price target low of $178.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $221.98, the stock is 9.79% and 14.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -2.12% at the moment leaves the stock 74.38% off its SMA200. STMP registered 394.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 161.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $192.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $146.80.

The stock witnessed a 22.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.88%, and is 7.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.49% over the week and 5.45% over the month.

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) has around 1313 employees, a market worth around $3.86B and $587.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 67.66 and Fwd P/E is 44.14. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 404.16% and -7.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stamps.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.13 with sales reaching $146.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.30% year-over-year.

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Top Institutional Holders

298 institutions hold shares in Stamps.com Inc. (STMP), with 716.38k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.19% while institutional investors hold 101.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.06M, and float is at 16.37M with Short Float at 6.00%. Institutions hold 97.32% of the Float.

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Buerba Sebastian, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Buerba Sebastian sold 544 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 20 at a price of $240.00 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Stamps.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 17 that Rifai Steve (Chief Sales Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 17 and was made at $220.00 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the STMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 17, Khechfe Amine (Chief Strategy Officer) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $220.00 for $1.76 million. The insider now directly holds 666 shares of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP).

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) that is trading 60.58% up over the past 12 months. Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is 189.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.82% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.48.